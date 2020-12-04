PCB conveys disappointment to NZC after team denied permission to train

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has revealed that he spoke to and "strongly expressed my disappointment" with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) officials after the national team was on Friday once again denied permission to train in managed isolation, despite a vast number of players having reportedly cleared their Covid-19 tests.

“I spoke to New Zealand cricket officials and strongly expressed my disappointment,” he told Geo Super but also admitted that NZC had no say in the matter as the decision was solely their health authorities'.

The PCB CEO further said that he spoke to head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam regarding the development.

“I’ve had communication with Misbah and Babar and both are in good spirits and looking forward to finishing the last four days and getting ready for the T20Is."

With a previously hoped-for exemption not granted, Pakistan players will have to remain in isolation till December 8 - their 14th day of arrival in New Zealand.

