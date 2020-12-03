Pakistan Super League Season 6 players draft to be held in January 2021

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six players draft will be held in the first week of January, The News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan revealed the information to a group of journalists on Wednesday.

Earlier it was reported that Karachi is likely to host the event this time. But due to the pandemic, the players draft for the upcoming PSL season is expected to be held virtually. However, the board has not made a final decision yet.

Read: PSL 2021 player draft likely to be held in Karachi in December: report

Khan also assured that the financial differences between PCB and PSL franchises will be resolved before the draft takes place. He said negotiations between the two parties are on. “All dues till 2020 have been cleared while maters regarding the annual fee will be settled soon,” he added.

The PSL's future was uncertain over the last few months due to a bitter dispute between the Board and the franchise owners, who claimed that the league's financial model was skewed against them.

The PCB CEO, however, brushed aside those concerns, adding that the matters with franchises will eventually be resolved. He suggested that PSL 6 will go ahead as planned.

Read: Preparations for PSL 2021 already underway: PCB CEO Wasim Khan

PSL 2021: Players draft to be held in January