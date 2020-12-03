A fierce fighter: Summiaya Baloch takes on boxing after divorce

A fierce fighter - Story of the Lyari boxer Summiaya Baloch

A short-lived marriage followed by social stigma surrounding divorce pushed Summiaya Baloch to take on the boxing gloves.

The 24-year-old grew up in Lyari, Karachi; a neighborhood known for producing many national level boxers.

Baloch got married at a very young age and was soon divorced. “When the marriage ended, I was devastated,” she told Geo Super, “I would cry all the time.”

Baloch during a fight inside the boxing ring

The young boxer added that soon her grief turned into anger when people started to spread false rumours regarding why the marriage ended. As a consequence, parents would not let their daughters meet Baloch, leading her to feel like an outcast.

However, in those difficult times her family stood by her. She took up a number of odd jobs to support her father, who is a day labourer, but nothing helped her overcome the grief.

Later someone suggested Baloch to take up boxing as a profession. “I could now take my anger out on the punching bag,” she said, “In a way, you can say, my divorce changed my life.”

Today the woman is a national professional boxer. Attending her first international sport competition, Baloch represented Pakistan in the World Boxing Championship in Dubai last year.

Some of the medals won by Baloch

Eldest of four siblings, Baloch grew up in a conservative surrounding. She said girls in her tribe are married off young. However, her father was different and believed his children should have the best education so they can fend for themselves.

In fact, it was her father who encouraged her to take up the sport. “My father introduced the world of professional boxing to me,” she said. “Today, my two younger sisters are also national boxers.”

Baloch, whose favorite boxer is the late Muhammad Ali, wants to join the Pakistan army. “I wanted to join the army,” she said, “I want to be part of the army’s boxing team.”

