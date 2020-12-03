Five Pakistani cricketers nominated for ICC ODI Team of the Decade

Karachi: Five Pakistani cricketers, three men and two women, are in the run to be selected for ICC ODI teams of the decade.

The probables for inclusion in both ICC men’s ODI XI of the decade and ICC women’s ODI XI of the decade were revealed yesterday. A total of 16 players are nominated in both categories each, of which 11 players will make it to the team of the decade.

For men’s ODI team of the decade; three cricketers - Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Hafeez and Misbah ul Haq - are among the nominees.

Photo: ICC

Misbah ul Haq was also nominated earlier by ICC for Spirit of Cricket award of the decade.

Misbah, who led Pakistan Cricket team in 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup scored 3599 runs in 97 innings; the second most by a Pakistani since January 2010.

Mohammad Hafeez leads the list of leading runs scorers for Pakistan in the period with 5740 ODI runs to his credit in last ten years. The player, in addition, has also claimed 101 wickets in the period.

Saeed Ajmal, with 157 ODI wickets during the period leads the bowlers’ chart for Pakistan.

In Women’s ODI, Javeria Khan is Pakistan’s lead batting performer with 2586 runs to her name while Sana Mir in same period has taken 120 wickets and scored 1305 runs in Women ODIs.

Photo: ICC





