Test cricketer Sami Aslam leaves Pakistan for USA

Young test opener Sami Aslam after deciding to leave the country has reached United States on Thursday after getting ignored by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in team selection for the current New Zealand tour.

The 24-year-old was disappointed for not getting a chance in the national team despite performing well in the domestic cricket.

Talking to Geo Super over the phone, Aslam said that he arrived in the US with a heavy heart. “It was not easy to leave Pakistan. Cricket is my livelihood and I did not see a future in the country,” he said.

He made the final decision of leaving the country after his name was not included in the 34-member Pakistan cricket squad touring New Zealand in November.

The left-handed batsman will be able to play for United States in two years and ten months. “I hope I can build a future in the United States. My contract is good, for now I will play domestic cricket,” he added.

Aslam has struck a deal with USA Cricket that will see him spend the better part of the next three years in the United States and then gain eligibility to represent their national team in ODI and T20I cricket.

The batsman is currently staying in San Francisco and was very optimistic about his future in the country.

Aslam also led the Pakistan Under-19 team in 2014 U-19 Cricket World Cup. He has represented the national team in 13 Tests and 4 One Day Internationals (ODI).

