PCB requests SHC to dismiss petition against players during World Cup

PCB requests SHC to dismiss petition against players / Photo: PCB

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday requested Sindh High Court to dismiss a petition filed against the governing body for not taking action against players who violated team management rules before the 2019 World Cup match against India in England.

According to a report by The News, PCB filed the statement in the court hearing of the petition seeking action against all-rounder Shoaib Malik, fast-bowler Wahab Riaz and opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq.

The petition was filed by a cricket fan Abdul Jalil Marwat who accused the players of performing incompetently in the match against India on June 16.

He stated that players along with the Indian tennis star and Malik’s wife, Sania Mirza, were spotted consuming sheesha at a café prior to the match and that affected their performance.

The PCB counsel, however, termed the petition as irrational saying it’s not tenable on ground of jurisdiction. The lawyer, while filing counter affidavit, said that the incident took place in England which was beyond the territorial jurisdiction of SHC.

Dismissing the ‘unsubstantiated allegations,’ the counsel added that the petition was filed based on hearsay and that there was no record which shows the players were intoxicated.

Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, the division bench head, adjourned the hearing after taking the comments on record and asked the petitioner to file rejoinder if any.

