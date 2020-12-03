Pak vs NZ: New cases in Pakistan squad are ‘historical’: NZ health ministry / Photo: PCB

Karachi: New Zealand health authorities stated on Thursday that two of the three cases in Pakistan cricket squad that returned with positive PCR on day 6 of testing earlier are now confirmed as “historical cases” and not infectious.

The news brought some relief to the Pakistan camp that is eagerly waiting for a permission to start training in New Zealand.

“Two members of the Pakistan men’s cricket team who we reported yesterday as under investigation tested positive at day 6 routine testing. These people are confirmed as having historical infections, and will be counted in our total as they have not been counted overseas,” said a spokesperson of New Zealand health ministry.

It is worth mentioning that three members of Pakistan cricket squad were reported with positive PCR on day 6 of testing earlier. However, the health authorities had said that those cases would be investigated further to determine if they are historical.

One of the cases was already confirmed as new one yesterday that brought the number of total active cases in Pakistan squad to six.

The health ministry official added that the decision to allow Pakistan team to resume training is under consideration.

“Decisions around exemptions from managed isolation requirements which would allow the team to train are still under consideration,” the spokesperson said.

The decision is likely to be made on Friday after results of 9th day testing are conducted on Thursday.

Due to no training, the first four-day game between Pakistan Shaheens and New Zealand A scheduled to start from December 10 has also been cancelled.

