BBL 2020: Melbourne Renegades sign Imad Wasim for upcoming season

Melbourne Renegades confirm signing Imad Wasim / Photo: File

Karachi: The Big Bash League (BBL) team Melbourne Renegades have confirmed the signing of Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim as an overseas player for the 2020-21 season on Thursday.

The team said in a statement that the player will be available for the side from December 26 onwards after the conclusion of Pakistan’s T20I series against Black Caps in New Zealand.

The Pakistani all-rounder will join the likes of Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad and Imran Tahir on the Renegades’ overseas players’ roster.

He obtained No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this week after he was offered to play for the side in the upcoming BBL season.

Imad last month led Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title. The player also played for Nottinghamshire in England’s T20 blast as the side went on to win the title.

Melbourne Renegades’ head coach Michael Klinger has termed Imad as one of the best T20 players in the world with ability to impact games with the ball and to finish the innings with the bat

“He’s an experienced player with recent title success, he’s capable of bowling in the power-play and he’ll strengthen our middle order batting,” he said.

The 31-year-old Pakistani all rounder has played 198 T20 games for various teams, taking 172 wickets and scoring 1787 runs. He’s currently placed at 9th on ICC rankings for T20I bowlers.

