PCB, NZC scrap Pakistan Shaheen's 1st four-day game due to training delays

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have mutually agreed to cancel the first four-day game between Pakistan Shaheens and New Zealand A - scheduled to start on December 10 - due to delay in the players not being able to train yet.

The decision was taken on the request of the PCB to their New Zealand counterparts to cancel or reschedule the first four-day game after health officials in New Zealand delayed giving permission to Pakistani cricketers to start training during their managed isolation period.

“Pakistan have opted to play a series of intra-squad matches in Queenstown from Dec 10-13 instead of the planned four-day game against New Zealand A, in order to maximize their preparation ahead of the T20 and Test series. NZC is supportive of this decision,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

An official of the PCB confirmed the development, but added that the second four-day game between Shaheens and New Zealand A will be played from December 17 as scheduled, while the first T20i between the senior squads will be played on 18 as announced earlier.

“The members of Pakistani squad continue to be in managed isolation in Christchurch. All the squad members will travel to Queenstown on the 8th of December, provided clearance from New Zealand health authorities to travel,” said the PCB spokesman.

“In Queenstown, Pakistan’s senior national team and Shaheen’s squad will stay at different hotels and play various intra-squad games."

Pakistan cricket team’s preparation ahead of the series in New Zealand were disrupted after eight squad members tested positive for Covid-19 across a series of tests conducted since arrival in New Zealand.



