Aus vs Ind: India wins last ODI against Australia to avoid whitewash

India wins last ODI against Australia to avoid whitewash / Photo: AFP

Indian cricket team beat Australia by 13 runs in the third and final One Day International (ODI) on Wednesday at Manuka Oval in Canberra to avoid the series whitewash.

Virat Kohli-led side finally managed their first victory in the series after winning the toss, courtesy batting heroics from Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

The 150-run sixth wicket partnership between the two players helped the guests put up a competitive total of 302 runs. Pandya with 92 off 76 registered his career best score while Jadeja with 66 provided the much needed support on the other end.

Indian captain Virat Kohli also scored a half-century in the match and became the fastest batsman to reach 12,000 ODI runs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record. The former reached the milestone in 242 innings; 58 less than the latter.

The hosts failed to chase the target and were bowled out for 289 runs. Finch (75) and Maxwell (59) were the top scorers for Kangaroos.

Meanwhile, for India Shardul Thakur was remarkable with the bowling as he bagged three wickets, including the prized wicket of two-time centurion in the series, Steve Smith. Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Thangarasu Natarajan got two wickets each.

Australia, however, won the three-match ODI series 2-0.

The two teams will now face each other in the shortest format of the game. The three-match T20 series will start from December 4 at the same venue.

