LPL 2020: Afridi leaves LPL midway for ‘personal emergency’

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has abruptly left the Sri Lankan franchise tournament Lanka Premier League (LPL) midway to attend a ‘personal emergency’ back home on Wednesday.

The all-rounder announced the news on popular social media site Twitter.

“Unfortunately I have a personal emergency to attend to back home. I will return to join back my team at LPL immediately after the situation is handled. All the best,” he wrote.

The 40-year-old did not share any further details of his departure or the nature of personal emergency he is facing. However, he promised to return after the situation is handled.

Afridi is leading the Galle Gladiators’ side in the tournament. The team has played three matches so far and lost them all. Following his temporary exit, Vice Captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa is most likely to take over the captaincy, ESPNcricinfo reported.



The star cricketer has been in headlines in recent times. Prior to the tournament’s start, Afridi had missed his initial flight and arrived a day late. However, he made in time for the first match of the event and entertained everyone with his 20-ball half-century.

Meanwhile this week the batsman was found in an on-field handshake clash with Afghan cricketer Naveen-ul-Haq, who had a heated exchange with Mohammad Amir during Galle Gladiators match against Kandy Tuskers.

