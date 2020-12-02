Sindh Under-19 wins National Three-Day Tournament

Sindh U-19 wins National Three-Day Tournament / Photo: PCB

Sindh U-19 won the National Under-19 Three-Day Tournament beating Northern U-19 in the final at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, PCB reported.

Defending the title, the winning team beat the Northern side by a huge margin of 194 runs. Team captain Saim Ayub was the Player of the Match after scoring centuries in both innings.

However, it was Aaliyan Mehmood, who took 6-58, that lead the team to victory as he bowled the opponents out in the second innings.

Batting first, the winning side put up a target of 464 against the Northern team. The runner-ups while chasing the target faced major blows by losing three early wickets at just 44 runs.

However, the 165-runs fourth wicket partnership between Mohammad Shoaib and Abdul Faseeh gave the team some hope back. Post their departure the team continued to lose wickets at regular intervals ad were bowled out for 269 runs.

Ayub with his 108 and 134 was adjudicated the best player of the final. He ended the tournament scoring 454 runs from six matches with two centuries and a half-century, and was named the best batsman of the tournament.

Adeel Meo from Sindh who scored 282 runs and took 19 wickets from six matches and Mubasir Khan from Northern who scored 234 runs and took 26 wickets were jointly declared best players of the tournament.

Sindh had also defeated Northern in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament final recently, hence, achieving double title at u-19 level.

Check the scores below:

Sindh U19 461-6, 83 overs (Saim Ayub 108, Ghazi Ghouri 100 not out, Kashif Ali 66, Adeel Meo 64, Rizwan Mehmood 44, Mubashir Nawaz 41; Zaman Khan 3-109, Mehran Mumtaz 2-114) and 379 all out, 101.1 overs (Saim Ayub 134, Mubashir Nawaz 74, Kashif Ali 71, Adeel Meo 33; Mehran Mumtaz 4-98, Mubasir Khan 4-130, Adil Naz 2-38)

Northern U19 377-5, 83 overs (Mohammad Shoaib Khan 109 not out, Hassan Abid Kiyani 91, Kamran Riaz 73, Abdul Faseeh 64; Adeel Meo 3-97, Abdul Jabeel 2-86) and 269 all out, 69 overs (Abdul Faseeh 105, Mohammad Shoaib Khan 86, Hassan Abid Kiyani 20; Aaliyan Mehmood 6-58, Abdul Jaleel 2-67)

