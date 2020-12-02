Dawid Malan achieves highest ever points in T20I history / Photo: File

Dawid Malan has attained the highest-ever rating points for batsmen in the history of International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Twenty20 International Player Rankings, ICC announced on Wednesday.

In a press release by the governing body, the 33-year-old was shown to have reached 915 points, the highest ever by any batsman.

Malan is currently ranked as the best T20I batsman in the world. He reached the feat in September this year, overtaking Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, whom he enjoys a 44-point lead over now.

Malan reached the milestone after winning the Player of the Series award in the T20 series against South Africa on Tuesday. The batsman was the highest runs scorer with 173 runs, averaging 86.50.

The English batsman is the first ever to cross the 900-point mark in the ICC rankings. Earlier the Australian batsman Aaron Finch was on top with a 900-point achievement in 2018.

The left-handed batsman made his T20 debut just three years ago against South Africa in 2017. It took the batsman less than twenty innings to become the number one batsman in the world with a career average of 53.43.

England also surpassed Australia in ICC rankings as the number one T20 team after they won the three-match T20 series 3-0 against South Africa. The two teams are leveled at 275 points with England ahead on decimal points.

Read: Dawid Malan leads England to series win against South Africa

SA vs Eng: Dawid Malan achieves highest ever points in T20I history