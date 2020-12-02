PCB discards new selection panel in favour of traditional setup: report

Misbah-ul-Haq recently finished his tenure as chief selector and is now only the team's head coach.

As the year-long experiment of Misbah-ul-Haq in dual role has now officially ended, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to discard the new selection panel of regional coaches and reinstate the traditional selection committee comprising a chief selector and three members.

"The selection committee comprising provincial coaches has come to an end," The News has quoted a source privy to the matter as saying.



“A traditional selection committee will be formed again."

“The new chief selector will be announced soon,” the source added amid reports that Peshawar Zalmi director and former Test cricketer Mohammad Akram is the leading candidate for the role.



While the regional coaches won't be a part of the selection panel under the soon-to-be reinstated system, they will still be consulted by the selectors, the source added, especially for the upcoming South Africa series.

