Raza Hasan apologizes for breaching Covid-19 protocols

Pakistani spinner Raza Hasan has apologized on Wednesday for violating the Covid-19 protocols.

Admitting his mistake, Hasan said he wants to apologize to everyone. “I promise, I will not give another chance to complain,” the bowler told Geo Super.



The cricketer was sent home by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following a breach of pandemic protocols on Monday. He had left the bio-secure bubble without any prior permission from the medical team and High Performance Department.

Following the violation, PCB decided to expel the bowler from the on-going Quaid-e-Azam trophy. He was playing for Northern Second XI team.

The 28-year-old added that he has made an appeal to PCB Director – High Performance Nadeem Khan to give him another chance to play in the current Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan said he is ashamed of the mistakes he made in the past as well and wants to learn from them. "I have made mistakes in the past too. The dope test came back positive. I am ashamed of my mistakes. Mistakes are made by human beings. I apologize to everyone, including the coaches and players,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Nadeem Khan said that he was disappointed that the player did not respect the set protocols despite many awareness programs.



“It is sad and unfortunate that despite several reminders and educational programmes on the significance and importance of respecting and following Covid-19 protocols, Raza Hasan decided to take matters in his hand and overstepped the line,” he said in a PCB release.

The former cricketer added that PCB has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards Covid-19 breaches and that he hopes the bowler will use this time to self-reflect.

