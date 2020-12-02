CAS to hear PFF-Nogueira case on January 19 / Photo: File

Karachi: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has entered another legal battle with former National team head coach Jose Nogueira over payments dispute.

The matter is now with Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland and the case (CAS 2020/A/7400 Pakistan Football Federation v. José Antonio Goldberger Gomes Nogueira) is scheduled to be heard on January 19.

A source privy to matter confirmed to Geo Super that the governing body has appealed against the monetary claims made by Brazilian football coach.

“He started the case and PFF has appealed against it,” said a PFF official.

A PFF spokesman, when contacted, confirmed that the case is pending with CAS.

It is worth mentioning that Nogueira had earlier won his claim after hearing by the FIFA’s Players’ Status Committee.

The FIFA committee had then instructed the PFF to pay the due amount to Nogueira after revising the original claim by the former coach. The feud between the coach from Brazil and the governing body started when Nogueira claimed that PFF stopped paying him salary.

In August, PFF had said that it will appeal against the decision. Sources say that the Brazilian had claimed over $200,000 from the body.

Read: PFF Election: Normalisation Committee appoints officials

CAS to hear PFF-Nogueira case on January 19