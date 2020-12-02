Yet another Pakistan player tests positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand

One of the three Pakistan players whose latest Covid-19 tests were being examined by New Zealand medical authorities has now tested positive for the virus.

In the third round of Covid-19 tests conducted of Pakistani contingent in New Zealand, 42 had cleared their tests yesterday, while a trio's results were held back.

One of that trio has returned a positive test result while the other two are still being investigated. As a result, the touring party has still not been allowed to train during their managed isolation.

As per the Pakistan Cricket Board's calculation, of the 54 members of Pakistani contingent, eight have been diagnosed as Covid-19 positive. Of those eight, a pair's cases have been deemed as "historic" and, therefore, "non-infectious".

A fourth round of testing is scheduled for Thursday. It is expected that those who clear that test as well, will be allowed to start training.

However, no players will be allowed to leave their managed isolation before spending 14 days in quarantine and passing the final Covid-19 test on the 12th day as well as passing a last health check-up.

