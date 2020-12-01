Pak vs SA: PCB hopeful of hosting South Africa next month

PCB hopeful to host South Africa in Pakistan next month / Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hopeful to receive a positive response from Cricket South Africa (CSA) in the next few days regarding their tour to Pakistan. The two boards are in touch regarding the visit.

According to International Cricket Council's (ICC) Future Tour Programme (FTP) schedule, Pakistan has to host the South African cricket team next month. The series includes two Tests and three T20 matches.

Sources told Geo Super that talks are underway between Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa regarding Proteas’ visit to the country.

PCB is getting positive signals from South Africa concerning the tour. The Board is hopeful that CSA will soon say yes and then formally announce the schedule.

A four-member security delegation from Cricket South Africa visited Pakistan last month. The delegation reviewed the arrangements in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore and expressed satisfaction.

During the tour, two Tests and three T20 matches will be played. Talks between PCB and South Africa Cricket on the schedule of the series have been completed.

Test matches are expected in Karachi and Lahore while T20 matches are expected in Rawalpindi.

