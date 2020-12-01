Respect is basic spirit of game: Shahid Afridi tells abusive Afghan bowler

Galle Gladiators captain Shahid Afridi has revealed what he said during his post-match scolding to Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq for hurling abuses at Mohammad Amir during a Lanka Premier League (LPL) match on Monday.

Naveen caught hurling abuses at Amir.

Naveen, after being smacked for a couple of boundaries by Amir late in the Gladiators innings, had become increasingly confrontational and was caught hurling abuses at the batsman.

Afridi, during the ceremonial handshakes at the end of the match, had then singled out Naveen and questioned why he was behaving that way.

After the sequence was reported in the media, the fanbases of Pakistan and Afghanistan, who have a history of animosity, also clashed online.

In order to calm the situation and provide some context to the incident, Afridi tweeted: "My advise (sic) to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game."





