Misbah-ul-Haq’s tenure as Chief Selector ends / Photo: AFP

Former national cricket team captain Misbah-ul-Haq's tenure as chief selector of Pakistan cricket team has ended, Jang reported today.

Misbah will continue to work as national team’s head coach. The former cricketer had stepped down from his position as Chief Selector last month, saying that he had been feeling pressure in his bid to conduct both responsibilities.

Pakistan Cricket Board had appointed the 46-year-old as head coach and chief selector in September 2019 despite many 'conflict of interest' reservations from several top players and experts.



Following his decision, a release by PCB had stated that the new chief selector will take over responsibilities on 1 December.

Sources said that the National Selection Committee comprising PCB’s provincial coaches has also been dissolved. The board has decided to form a new selection committee in the old style.

The new selection committee will consist of chief selector and three members. The opinion of provincial coaches will be taken into consideration in the selection of the new selection committee team, the sources added.

Former Test cricketer Muhammad Akram is considered as a strong candidate for the new chief selector.

