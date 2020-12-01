Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19 / Photo: File

Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19, sport’s governing body FIA announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“The FIA, Formula 1 and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can today confirm that during mandatory pre-race PCR testing for the Sakhir Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said.

FIA added that the driver in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain is now isolating.

Announcing the unfortunate news, the Mercedes team in a separate statement said that Hamilton will now not be participating in this week’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

The Briton holding the joint record of most championship wins was tested three times last week, including at the Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday. He returned a negative result each time.

However, the 35-year-old woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed that a contact from before his arrival in Bahrain had tested positive.

“He took a further test and returned a positive result, which has been confirmed by a retest,” the statement added.

Mercedes team announced that Hamilton only has mild symptoms and is self-isolating. "He is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery," they said.

Hamilton won Bahrain Grand Prix last Sunday, claiming his record-extending 95th career win. The Briton has claimed 11 victories during 2020, which equals his personal race win record in a F1 season.

Read: PCB expels Raza Hasan from Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for breaching Covid-19 protocols

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19