LPL 2020: Watch: Afridi lashes out at Afghan player for clash with Amir

Things in Lanka Premier League (LPL) got heated up after Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi lashed out at young Afghan player Naveen-ul-Haq for his on-field heated exchange with Mohammad Amir during Galle Gladiators’ match against Kandy Tuskers on Monday.

Afridi, 45, while greeting everyone with a smile during the post-match team handshake, scowled at the Afghan bowler and engaged in a fury over his clash with Pakistani pacer during the game.

Naveen, 21, was caught with an on-field spat with Mohammad Amir, 28, during Galle Gladiators’ chase. The incident occurred around 18th over when Amir hit the bowler for a boundary; the two exchanged some hot words.

He went on to hit the bowler for a six in his next over. While Amir may have won the individual face-off, his team lost the game as they failed to chase the 197-runs target.



Tuskers won the match by 25 runs, registering their first win in the tournament. Brendan Taylor was Man of the Match for his unbeaten 51. However, it was the little fiery-filled drama between the two players that grabbed the entire spotlight.

Meanwhile, Afridi led Gladiators remain winless after playing three matches in the league. They’ll face Jaffna Stallions next on December 3.

