BBL10: David Hussey keen to work with Lahore Qalandars’ Dilbar Hussain

David Hussey keen to work with Lahore Qalandars’ Dilbar Hussain

KARACHI: Former Australian cricketer and head coach of Melbourne Stars David Hussey has praised Lahore Qalandars’ find Dilbar Hussain after he was added to his team's international roster for this year’s Big Bash League (BBL).

Excited to have the 27-year-old fast bowler play for Stars for yet another season, Hussey said, “I’m looking forward to working with Dilbar again this season and supporting his development together with our wider bowling group.”

“His Stars debut was a whirlwind last year – it was his first senior T20 match and he effectively came down to Melbourne at very short notice and ended up bowling to AB de Villiers at the MCG,” the 43-year-old added.

Read: Imad Wasim gets offer to represent Melbourne in Big Bash League

According to an announcement by Melbourne Stars, Dilbar will be available for the team all season. His return to the Stars came through the club's ongoing relationship with the Lahore Qalandars - a successful tie that also led to Haris Rauf's involvement with the Stars previously.

The Faisalabad born first came into limelight through Qalandars’ player development program, prior to that the bowler had rarely played any professional cricket.

Appreciating Dilbar’s pace and bowling technique, Hussey added, “He's a genuine 140km/hr bowler with a good yorker and an incredible slower ball. With another year of experience and his time in the PSL, we’re keen to see what Dilbar brings to the table for us this year. The fact that not many players have faced him before can be a real advantage for us.”

The bowler made one noticeable appearance for the Stars last season by taking the prized wicket of AB de Villiers at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and he is looking forward to more such learning experiences.

“I’m very happy to be coming back to the Melbourne Stars for the Big Bash. In the short time I was with the club last season I learnt so much. I’d like to thank David Hussey who was incredibly supportive and encouraged me to keep working on my craft.” Dilbar said.

The fast bowler, however, tested positive for Covid-19 upon his arrival in the country and is currently in quarantine.

Read: Dilbar Hussain quarantined in Australia after testing positive for Coronavirus

BBL10: David Hussey keen to work with Lahore Qalandars’ Dilbar Hussain