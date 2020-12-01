42 members of Pakistani contingent in NZ clear 3rd straight Covid-19 test

Forty-two members of Pakistan's national cricket contingent in New Zealand have tested negative in the third round of Covid-19 testing conducted on day six of their arrival in the country, an official of New Zealand health ministry said on Tuesday.

In total, 46 members of the touring party - all of whom had cleared the first two tests - were tested for a third time. Apart from the aforesaid 42, three results are still under investigation to determine if they are historical cases and one result is pending.

“Day 6 swabs were taken yesterday from the 46 members of the Pakistan cricket squad in Christchurch who to date have returned negative test results for Covid-19,” said the spokesperson of New Zealand health ministry.

“Of those, 42 have subsequently returned a further negative test result. Three are under investigation to determine whether they are historical cases, and one test result is pending,” she added.

Meanwhile, in a separate communication with Geo Super, the spokesperson said that the three cases under investigation have returned positive PCR tests.

“We are looking at these further to determine if they are historical infections. An update will be provided tomorrow,” she said.

However, the team is still not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to become the source of transmission, the spokesperson confirmed.

It is worth mentioning that six members of the squad had tested positive on day 1 of testing and subsequently quarantined. Two of them were later deemed “historical” cases, and therefore "non-infectious" and allowed to rejoin the squad.

Another player had tested positive on day 3, which means the Pakistan squad now has five active cases of Covid-19.

On Saturday, the New Zealand Health authorities conducted serology (blood) testing on all 53 members present in Christchurch. As a result, a further 11 people - in addition to the aforesaid pair - returned positive serology indicating previous "historic" infections.

When contacted to further understand “historical cases, an official said that people who have previously had Covid-19, sometimes produce “weak” positive test results weeks or months afterwards.

“To reiterate, these people (historic cases) are not infectious and don’t pose a risk to others,” the authorities explained.

