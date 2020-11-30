PCB expels Raza Hasan for breaching Covid-19 protocols / Photo: AFP

Pakistani spinner Raza Hasan has been expelled from the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam trophy on Monday after breaching Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Covid-19 protocols.

In a press release by the cricket board, it was stated that Raza Hasan of Northern’s Second XI has been sent home following a breach of pandemic protocols.

PCB announced that the bowler had left the bio-secure premises at a local hotel without seeking any prior clearance from the officials.

Nadeem Khan, PCB Director High Performance, was disappointed that the player did not respect the set protocols despite many awareness programs. “It is sad and unfortunate that despite several reminders and educational programmes on the significance and importance of respecting and following Covid-19 protocols, Raza Hasan decided to take matters in his hand and overstepped the line,” he said.

“As such, he has been expelled from the tournament and will not be allowed for the remaining season,” the 70-year-old added.

Explaining PCB’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards Covid-19 breaches, Nadeem said, “The PCB has a zero-tolerance approach towards Covid-19 breaches as these are designed to not only ensure health and safety of all participants but to also demonstrate to the world that we can successfully organise and deliver domestic competitions.”

The former cricketer also hoped that the bowler will use this time to self-reflect as his irresponsible behavior could cause damage to the ongoing event and Pakistan cricket in particular.

Raza, 28, is no stranger to controversies involving discipline. In 2015, the bowler was banned for two years after failing a drug test. Making his debut as a promising teenager, Raza’s initial thriving career has failed to live up to expectations.

