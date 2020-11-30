First class cricketer hit six sixes to create history

First class cricketer Farhan Nazar hit six sixes to create history

First-class cricketer Farhan Nazar has created history by striking six sixes in one over during a friendly cricket match between Muslim Gymkhana and Sabzazar Eaglets, The Nation reported today.

For the first time In Pakistan’s club cricket history, a batsman hit six sixes in an over.

The 24-year-old plays for Lahore Ravi in first-class cricket and has previously represented Pakistan’s U-19 team.

Leading his team to victory, Farhan also hit a century scoring 178 runs. The batsman smashed a total of 14 sixes including six in Nisar’s over while chasing the target.

Muslim Gymkhana won the match by 7 wickets. After the match, former ICC Panel Test umpire Mian Aslam presented man of the match award to Farhan Nazar.

