ICC Chairman hopes for better Pakistan-India cricketing ties

The newly appointed Chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC) Greg Barclay has hoped for the return of cricketing ties between Pakistan and India.

According to a news report by ANI today, the ICC chairman said that he would love to see both countries amend their cricketing ties. “I would love nothing more than for India and Pakistan to be able to continue cricketing relations as they were previously,” he said.

However, realizing the complexities of the situation, Barclay acknowledged that it might not be that easy. “I am also enough of a realist to understand that there are geo-political issues at play here,” he said.

“I think all we can do at the ICC is to continue to help and support in any way that we can to bring about outcomes that would see India and Pakistan in a position where they can play cricket regularly against each other and in their home territories,” the New Zealand born added.

Talking about the limitations the governing body faces in handling matters regarding bi-lateral series, Barclay said, "Beyond that, I do not think I have the mandate or ability to influence the outcomes more than that. That is really being done at a level way beyond where we would be operating.”

Although, he affirmed that the ICC will do whatever it could to help and facilitate a favorable outcome.

Barclay was elected as the second independent chairman of ICC last week on Wednesday. He has previously served as the director of New Zealand Cricket for last 8 years and also represented the country as ICC board member.

