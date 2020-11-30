Ind vs Aus: David Warner eyes quick recovery for Test series

Australia's David Warner grimaces from pain in 2nd ODI win over India.Photo: AFP

Australian opener David Warner is eyeing quick recovery to make himself available in time for the four-match Test series against India starting next month, ESPNcricinfo reported today.

The left-handed batsman suffered a groin tear while fielding during the second One Day International (ODI) against India on Sunday. Warner has been ruled out of the remainder limited overs and replaced in the squad by D’Arcy Short. Cricket Australia also announced that fast bowler Pat Cummins will sit out the remaining white-ball matches to preserve his fitness for the Test series.

Justin Langer, Australia’s coach said that Warner and Cummins’ timely return will be crucial for the team’s ‘most important’ home series. “Pat and Davie are critical to our plans for the Test Series,” he said.

“Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat’s case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit. The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test Series we have played in recent years,” Langer added.

While Warner’s injury is not serious enough to rule him out of the calculations, the batsman has only 18 days to recover and prove his fitness.

Peter Brukner, former Cricket Australia team doctor, however believes that the batsman is more likely to be available for the second test than first as such injuries take four to six weeks to heal.

The two teams will face each in the first test of the Australian summer at Adelaide Oval on December 17.

