Imad Wasim gets offer to play in Big Bash League

Pakistan cricket all-rounder Imad Wasim has received an offer from Melbourne Renegades to play in Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Daily Jang reported today.

The left-arm spinner is captain of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings and recently led his team to its maiden title victory in the fifth edition of the tournament.

There has been no official announcement regarding the decision yet as the timing of the Australian franchise tournament will clash with Pakistan’s series against Black Caps.

The 30-year-old is currently on a tour to New Zealand with the national cricket team to play three Twenty20 Internationals against the hosts starting December 18 while the tenth edition of BBL is scheduled to start from December 10.

The left-hander can appear in the league only if he manages to get No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pakistan Cricket Board.

Imad, however, is not the only Pakistani cricketer likely to represent Melbourne in the upcoming season of BBL as the city's second team, Melbourne Stars, have signed Pakistani pacer Dilbar Hussain.

Read: Dilbar Hussain quarantined in Australia after testing positive for Coronavirus



Imad Wasim gets offer to represent Melbourne in Big Bash League