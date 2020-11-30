Virus-hit Pakistan cricket team on Monday underwent their third round of Covid-19 tests since arriving in New Zealand.

The results of the tests are likely to determine if Pakistan squad are to be allowed to train during their managed isolation period.

An official of the team in Christchurch confirmed that the tests have already been conducted and results are likely in the next 24 hours.

“Following the results of these tests, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health will conduct an assessment of whether the team members who have not returned positive tests can have an exemption from managed isolation to train,” a spokesperson for the New Zealand health ministery said.



“For this to occur, the medical officer of health must be satisfied that training is unlikely to transmit Covid-19."

Pakistan team was supposed to have its exemption for training earlier during managed isolation period but that was put on hold after 6 players tested positive for the virus in round 1 of testing and amid reports of SOP breaches.

Of the six squad members that had tested positive initially, a pair's infection has since been deemed as historic and no more infectious. Another member of the team tested positive in round 2 of testing.

The remaining 46 members of the touring party had returned negative results.

Pakistan players undergo 3rd round of Covid-19 testing in New Zealand