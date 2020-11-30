Australia vs India: Indian fan proposes to Australian girlfriend

Indian fan proposes to Australian girlfriend during second ODI / Photo: @scg (Twitter)

Indians may be struggling on-field, but surely know how to win hearts off-field. Along with Steve Smith’s sixes, there was also some love in the air during the second One Day International (ODI) between Australia and India.

A man wearing Indian cricket jersey proposed to his Australian girlfriend in the stands during the second game of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. While India was batting in the second innings, an Indian cricket fan went down on one knee, pulled out a ring and asked his lover to marry him.

Accepting the proposal, the woman in Australian cricket jersey nodded yes as the crowd cheered along. The moment was captured in the camera followed by a heart-warming kiss by the couple.

Enjoying the lovely light-hearted feat, Glenn Maxwell also cheered for the pair as he applauded from the playing field giving the two his blessings.

The proposal not only won hearts of the crowd but also netizens as the video soon went viral on internet.

Well, looks like there is at least one Indian going home happy tonight.

