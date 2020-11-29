Dawid Malan leads England to series win against South Africa / Photo: England Cricket

England beat South Africa by four wickets in a low-scoring second Twenty20 at Boland Park in Paarl to win the three-match T20 series 2-0 on Sunday.

Justifying his position as the number one T20I batsman in the world, Dawid Malan (55) scored a match-winning half century in a pitch where no other batsman could cross 30+. The left-hander was awarded Man of the Match award for leading his team to series win in the second game of the tour.

Batting first, the Proteas could only manage to score a total of 146 runs after losing the toss. While no batsman could play a prominent knock, little cameos from skipper Quinton de Kock (30), van der Dussen (25) and Georgre Linde (29) led the hosts to a respectable total.

With two wickets, Adil Rashid was the highest wicket-taker for the English team, while Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Tom Curran took one each.

The chasing team faced early blows as they were three wickets down for just 55 runs. It was, however, the 50 runs 5th-wicket stand between the captain and Malan that made all the difference.

For the hosts, left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the bowling star with career best T20 figures of 3 for 19 as he dismissed the important wickets of Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. Unfortunately, the team could not capitalize on the opportunity and fell victim to Malan’s batting heroics.

The two teams will face each other for the third and final T20 on Tuesday at Newlands, Cape Town.

South Africa vs England - 2nd T20 - Match Report