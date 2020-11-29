‘No danger to New Zealand series’: PCB Chairman / Photo: AP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has turned down the speculations regarding the possible cancellation of New Zealand tour after seven Pakistani cricketers tested positive, DAWN reported today.

Mani, 71, said that he respected the concerns raised by New Zealand government after several players tested positive upon their arrival in the country but refused that there is any danger to the tour.

“We respect the New Zealand Cricket and their government’s concern after seven of our players tested positive for Covid-19,” he was quoted in the paper.

“There were a few minor breaches immediately upon the side’s arrival in New Zealand which have been made public without providing any context. Despite these, I don’t think there is any danger to the series,” Mani added.

The former ICC president also suggested that the players are now following all protocols and while some breaches had happened, they were minor in nature.

“Our players are strictly following the isolation facility protocols. The breaches mentioned by the NZC and their health director happened at a time when the players were checking-in the isolation facility. During that period, they interacted with each other, asked general questions but no major breach occurred,” he said.

Mani added that the players deserved a bit of some grace period after taking a 22-hours long journey. He said he is in talks with NZC about allowing the corona negative players to train and resume match preparation as the team should not enter the T20I series ‘under prepared.’

Pakistan will play New Zealand for 3 T20Is and two Tests starting from December 18 and ending on January 7.

