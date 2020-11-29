‘No set position yet’ New Zealand Cricket on touring Pakistan Photo: File

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has not made a decision about visiting Pakistan next year yet but they are keeping an ‘open mind’ about it, Stuff reported today.



According to International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Men’s Future Tour Programme, Pakistan is scheduled to host New Zealand in October next year for three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 3 Twenty20s.

However, whether the Black Caps will be visiting the country or not is still undecided. NZC Public Affairs’ Manager Richard Boock said that while the series is set to happen, the venue is not yet confirmed.

“Regarding location, nothing has been decided yet but we do note the decision of England, and are keeping an open mind on the issue,” he said.

“We’re yet to discuss this matter with the players or players association – so have no set position at this point,” he added.

After England Cricket Board confirmed its tour to Pakistan earlier this month, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan is optimistic of hosting more countries.

NZC last toured Pakistan in 2003 under Chris Cairns leadership and have not looked back since due to security reasons. In recent years, however, many Kiwi players have visited the country to participate in the domestic T20 tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL). These include big names like Luke Ronchi, Grant Elliot and Colin Munro.

Addressing the safety concerns, New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association chief executive Heath Mills said a detailed security assessment would be required several months before the tour, before it was signed off.

He added that an international team was a lot higher profile, and higher risk, than individuals touring and playing for domestic teams.

