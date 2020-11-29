Injured Rumman Raees eyes comeback before PSL 2021

Rumman Raees in Islamabad United shirt. Photo: File

Injured fast bowler Rumman Raees has vowed to regain full fitness and make his comeback before next edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Raees made debut for Pakistan in 2017 but his career has since stalled due to a series of injuries.

He participated in PSL for Islamabad United earlier this year but was again ruled out ahead of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy due to a back injury.

The 29-year-old told Geo Super that he is undergoing a rehabilitation program, has recovered to some extent and even started playing T20 games for his club side.

“I was feeling problems after appearing in burpee tests and so the doctors advised me to rest for a couple of months before any further treatment, I am now in the process of rehabilitation and working hard to make a comeback and represent Pakistan again,” he said,

“I am trying to overcome my injury as soon as possible, I had cleared my yoyo and burpee tests but soon after that my back injury returned but now I am recovering well. I recently played a T20 match and bowled four overs, I am feeling good after that,” he said, adding that he is eyeing a return in the next two three months.

Sharing his feelings, Raees said that it is always difficult to make a comeback after a back injury but he is not giving up hopes.

“It is very frustrating to stay away from cricket due to back-to-back injuries. I feel cricket is in my blood and it is disappointing to miss the season and tours due to this,” he said.

Replying to a question, the fast bowler, who is known as Prince in cricketing circles, said that he is not in hurry at this moment and waiting to regain full fitness and that’s why he’ll take another two three months before starting full active cricket.

“One can always work on skills and regain rhythm but it is important to have proper fitness and I don’t want to make any compromises on my fitness anymore, I won’t rush for anything before I am fully fit,” he said.

“I can’t take any chances anymore, I want to keep myself fit and maintain my fitness level to international standards,” Raees concluded.

