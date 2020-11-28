LPL 2020: Watch Shahid Afridi's vintage 20-ball 50 for Galle Gladiators

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi turned back the clock on Thursday night, smashing a 20-ball 50 for Galle Gladiators in their first match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020.

Afridi's vintage blitzkrieg was the reason the Gladiators finished with a respectable 175-8. And although his side could not defend that total against Jaffna Stallions, it was not due to any fault of Boom Boom.

Afridi, who had come in at lowly number six, eventually finished with a 23-ball 58. His knock was laced with three 4s and six 6s.

Watch Afridi's slug-fest:





