A seventh member of the Pakistan national team has tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand, the country's health department has revealed.

The said player, whose identity has not been disclosed officially, failed the test conducted on the third day of the team's arrival in New Zealand.

However, the rest of the squad members tested negative, the health department stated.

As a result, the touring party has not been allowed to begin their training in isolation, which was an exception that was to be granted but the positive tests derailed the plans.

New Zealand officials are now in the process of tracing those who came in close contact with the seventh player.

A fresh round of testing will be conducted three days later, while a decision on whether Pakistan players' training will be taken next week.

Another Pakistan player tests positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand