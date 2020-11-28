Pakistan players' isolation in New Zealand softened upon PCB's request

The Pakistani national contingent's isolation in New Zealand has been softened after the Boards of the two countries made contact.

The touring party, which came under severe criticism from New Zealand authorities after six members of the playing staff tested positive for Covid-19 and were subsequently placed in a tighter quarantine, are now allowed to come out of their rooms and walk at a ground adjacent to their hotel.

However, the team members will be able to do that while staying within their own group and during a set time period. It is pertinent to mention that the 54-man Pakistani contingent had been divided up in four groups upon their arrival in New Zealand.

The squad members have also been allowed to go into their balconies, from where they will be able to talk to each other as well.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Cricket Board has requested their New Zealand counterparts to allow their players to train as soon as possible.

