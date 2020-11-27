Big total helps Australia beat India in first ODI / Photo: Cricket Australia

Centuries by skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith helped Australia take the 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against India at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The hosts defeated the visiting team with a huge margin of 66 runs after winning the toss in the opening game of the series.

Batting first, the Australian team put up a massive total of 374 with centuries from its top-order batsmen.The skipper scored 114 runs before becoming a victim to the Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, while Smith lost his wicket to Mohammad Shami after hitting 105 off just 66 balls.

Shami, with three wickets had the best bowling figures for Men in Blue.

Chasing the target, India faced early major blows when Josh Hazlewood triggered a top-order collapse, including the most prized wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli.

After losing four early wickets, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya gave India the much needed momentum with their 128-runs stand. However, both batsmen fell victim to the leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who was the highest wicket-taker for Kangaroos with 4 wickets to his name.

Steve Smith was awarded the Man of the Match award. “I wasn't thinking too much out there, just seeing the ball and hitting it. That's probably when I bat my best,” the batsmen said in the post-match conference, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The two teams will face each other again on November 29 for the second ODI in Sydney.

Australia vs India 2020 - First ODI - Match Report