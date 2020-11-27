South Africa plays first T20 against England tonight

South Africa plays first T20 against England today / Photo: File

South Africa cricket team will take on England in the first of the three-match Twenty20 series tonight at Newlands, Cape Town.

England is visiting South Africa for a short tour of two series. The two teams will face each other in three T20Is and three ODIs starting from Nov 27 and ending on Dec 9. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all matches will be played in Cape Town and Paarl.

South Africa’s national cricket team will be in action for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started. They played their last series against Australia in March, beating the guests 3-0 in the One Day International (ODI) series.

England, however, have had a busy home summer with series against West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland and Australia.

The two teams will face each other after a break of nine months. England toured South Africa earlier this year in January and won both Test (3-1) and T20 (2-1) series while the three-match ODI series were drawn at 1-1.

Proteas will be playing under the leadership of Quinton de Kock while on the other hand Eoin Morgan will lead the English side.

Veteran pacer Dale Steyn was not named in the Proteas T20 squad. In his absence, Kagiso Rabada will be leading the bowling attack for the men in green and gold.

The match will start tonight at 9:00 pm (PST).

Squads:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C), Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, JJ Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon and Kyle Verreynne

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Butler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

