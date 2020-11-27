Pakistan’s only female cricket referee Saman Zulfiqar takes charge / Photo: PCB

Pakistan’s first and only female cricket match referee Saman Zulfiqar has started performing her duties in the National T20 Women Championship.

Talking to Geo Super on Friday, Saman said that she is very happy to be working as the first female match referee in the country.

The Sheikhupura born official was the only female match referee in Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) development panel for the domestic cricket season 2020-21 announced earlier in September.

She has started performing her duties in the ongoing National Triangular Women’s T20 Championship in Rawalpindi.

Read: PFF Election: Normalisation Committee appoints officials

Saman Zulfiqar officiating a match between PCB Blasters and PCB Dynamites / Photo: Sohail Imran

Content with her assignments, Saman said, “I am very happy to supervise the matches. I was so proud when PCB selected me in the panel but now that I have started working, I consider it a huge honour”

The newly appointed official was very keen to learn and said she wants to gain as much experience as possible. She appreciated PCB’s effort in supporting her and urged women to join the field.

“My message for girls is to pursue this field. PCB has provided me a good platform. The girls should also consider umpiring as a field,” she added.

Watch her interview below:

Read: ‘We don’t need you’: Shoaib Akhtar hits back at New Zealand Cricket





Pakistan’s only female cricket referee Saman Zulfiqar takes charge