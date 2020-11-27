Dilbar Hussain quarantined in Australia after testing positive for virus

Dilbar Hussain

Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Dilbar Hussain has contracted the novel coronavirus and is currently in quarantine in Australia, franchise CEO Arif Rana has confirmed.

Hussain, as per Rana, had cleared his Covid-19 tests in Pakistan but the virus was still found in his system upon landing in Australia.

Rana said that the fast bowler has been in a biosecure bubble in Perth since last week, adding that "we are in contact with him and trying to lift his spirits."

Hussain is to represent Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). He replaced teammate Haris Rauf whose scintillating bowling the Stars rode till the final in the last BBL.

Rauf's on national duty with Pakistan in New Zealand, and that had led to Melbourne signing up Dilbar.

Dilbar is not the only Pakistani player who had cleared his tests at home, only to be found infected abroad. Same had happened with six Pakistani players currently with the national team in New Zealand.

