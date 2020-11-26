PFF Election: Normalisation Committee appoints officials / Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has appointed important officials for the upcoming PFF elections, The News reported today.

In a press release by the committee on Wednesday, the Secretary Electoral Committee and Provincial Election Commissioners for the four provinces and Islamabad were named.

PFF also announced the news on their official Twitter account.

Ch. Muhammad Saleem has been appointed as the Secretary of the PFF Electoral Committee.

Malik Maqbool Hussain for Balochistan, Qazi Noor Ahmed for Sindh, U.F. Tariq Lutfi for Punjab and Malik Asghar Awan for Khyber Pakhtunkha will take charge as Provincial Election Commissioners respectively.

While Rashid Brohi will be the Provincial Election Commissioner for Islamabad.

