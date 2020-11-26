Cricketers mourn Maradona’s death on Twitter

Like rest of the world, cricket players are also grieving the loss of the sports icon Diego Maradona who died from a heart attack late Wednesday.

Turning to Twitter, cricketers from around the world shared their thoughts on the legend’s unfortunate departure.

Captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli wrote on Thursday morning, “RIP Diego Maradona. He changed the way the beautiful game of football is played. True genius.”

Pakistan cricket all-rounder Shoaib Malik shared a black-and-white picture of football legend holding the 1896 FIFIA World Cup with a broken-heart emoji on the bird-app.

Former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, shared his sorrow at the news by saying Maradona’s ‘legacy will always stay.’

Former Sri Lankan cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene were also sad at the news of legend’s passing. The left-handed batsman described Maradona as an icon that ‘defined an era’ while his right-handed on-field partner got a little nostalgic saying he ‘grew up watching football because of this genius [Maradona].”

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar mourned the death of the Argentinean icon saying the ‘world of sports has lost one of its greatest players’.

Other Indian players including Virendar Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya also tweeted their condolences.

