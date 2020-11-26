Pakistan Football community pays tribute to Maradona

Karachi: Pakistan Football community has joined the Football world in paying tribute to the Argentinean legend Diego Maradona who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Pakistani players termed Maradona a “virtual coach” to every footballer saying that people could learn a lot about modern day football by watching his videos online.

Saddam Hussain, captain of Pakistan Football team, said that people’s favourite Maradona was the all-time great who inspired many to pick the game.

“It is indeed very sad news for everyone who loved Football,” Saddam told Geo Super.

Read: Legendary footballer Diego Maradona dies age 60

“He described an era. Even today many would watch his videos to learn various skills of the game. The world has lost a football genius today,” the 27-year-old mid-fielder who has represented Pakistan 22 international games added.

Essa Khan, the former captain of Pakistan Football team, said Maradona modernized the game of football and became a household name in every country where football is played.

He said that the Argentinean footballer was an inspiration for many.

“Players and coaches keenly watch his videos to know how he would move towards the goal post. His game was refreshing to watching for any football fan. In a team sport, he shone as an individual leader, it is a big loss for football,” Essa said.

Like his colleagues, Pakistan’s mid-fielder Saadullah was also grieving the big loss. Talking to Geo Super, the 26-year-old said that Maradona was a legend and no other footballer could match his level of brilliance on the field.

“I am saddened to know about his death,” he added.

Maradona died at the age of 60 late Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his home. The football icon was captain of the Argentina team that won the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

Read: Watch: Diego Maradona's Goal of the Century from 1986 World Cup

Pakistan football community pays tribute to Maradona