Diego Maradona at 1986 World Cup

While deceased Argentine footballer Diego Maradona scored many iconic goals during his legendary career, the one he scored against England in the World Cup 1986 quarter-final was arguably the crowning jewel.

Voted the Goal of the Century by FIFA.com voters in 2002, that Maradona special saw him sprint and dribble past five English players into the penalty box.

With the last defender breathing down his neck and determined to take his legs off, Maradona somehow managed to find the back of the net.

Watch and admire how he managed to pull off the series of moves at such a stage in an era when defenders were far more hard-nosed than today.





Watch: Diego Maradona's Goal of the Century from 1986 World Cup