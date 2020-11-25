Legendary footballer Diego Maradona dies age 60

Iconic footballer Diego Armando Maradona has passed away at the age of 60, his spokesperson has confirmed.

He suffered a heart attack according to British broadcaster BBC.

Unconfirmed reports of Maradona's death had circulated on social media, with several renowned and well-informed sports reporters tweeting about it.





Born in 1960 in Lanús, Buenos Aires, Maradona started his professional career for Argentinos Juniors before playing for Boca Juniors and then having a brief stint at Barcelona. He, however, made his name for Italian side Napoli, with whom he won the Serie A titles in 1986–87, 1989–90.

His most memorable moments came with his national side Argentina, for whom he won the 1986 World Cup - a tournament highlighted by his mazy runs and his famous "Hand of God" goal against England in the quarter-final.

While a phenomenon on the pitch, he had a troubled time off-the-field as he picked up a cocaine addiction in the 1980s and had numerous bouts with it, which took a huge toll on his health.

Recent brain surgery

Earlier this month, Maradona had undergone brain surgery to remove a blood clot but was in good health in the immediate aftermath.

His personal physician, Dr Leopoldo Luque, had said that the Argentinian was recovering well as he "laughed and grabbed my hand" a day after the procedure.

"Diego is without any type of neurological deficit, without any type of complication associated with surgery," Luque had said.

“Diego is fine, he is with analgesia. We are trying to make him recover progressively. They are decisions of the therapy doctors, with whom we are in full agreement. We are working together, along the same lines, and Diego has been responding very well.

"He is in a post-operative period and the moods are difficult to assess. However, when we removed the drain today he laughed, looked at me, grabbed my hand, and the first impression is it is favourable, but it is difficult to evaluate."

Maradona's hospitalisation had come after he showed signs of depression.

The football great was "very sad" and "didn't want to eat", prompting his doctor to take him to the hospital.

