Six Pakistani players test positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand / Photo: File

Six players of Pakistan’s national cricket squad in New Zealand have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) while confirming the news said that members had violated the Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the first day of isolation.

While there is no official confirmation yet, sources have revealed to Geo Super that all those who tested positive were players.

In a statement released by NZC, six members of Pakistan’s touring contingent to the country were reported as corona positive. Players and officials were tested after their arrival in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The board said that four of the six cases reported were new while two seemed ‘historical’. However, all 54-member touring party had tested negative while leaving from Lahore.

The corona positive members have been sent to quarantine. They will stay in ‘managed isolation’ for the next 14 days. The team has also been stopped from training until further investigation.

New Zealand Health Ministry has issued last warning to the touring party. Various members of the squad were seen violating SOPs through CCTV.

The corona positive members will be tested at least times during their 14-day quarantine period.

Pakistan’s team management has been asked to keep the players to their rooms. If protocols are further violated, the series against New Zealand might be endangered.

