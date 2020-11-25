Dale Steyn shows off his ‘fifers’ collection / Photo: File

South Africa’s leading wicket-taker Dale Steyn has shown off his ‘fifers’ collection in both red and white ball cricket with his fans on Wednesday.

Taking to the popular social media app Instagram, the fast bowler shared a collection of signed red and white balls in a video.

Flaunting his records, the veteran pacer displayed the balls with which he took 5 wicket-hauls in the both formats. “All my Test and Odi fifers,” he wrote in the Instagram story.

Steyn has represented South Africa in 93 Tests and 125 One Day Internationals. In his 16-years-long career, the fast bowler has managed to take 26 fifers in red ball cricket and just 3 in red ball.

The 37-year-old is famously known as The Steyn Remover and Steyn Gun for his consistency and pace. The South African dominated the test format for over a decade and was the best ranked bowler in the world for over four years consistently from 2008 to 2013.

Steyn retired from Test cricket in August 2019 after a series of injuries disrupted his career.

