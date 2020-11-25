Aliya Riaz wants to become Pakistan's Ellyse Perry / Photo: Faizan Lakhani

Karachi: Pakistan women cricket team all-rounder Aliya Riaz has aimed to become Pakistan’s Ellyse Perry with her versatile skills in both batting and bowling departments on field.

Talking to Geo Super, the 28-year-old said that she wants to be known as the best all-rounder in women’s cricket.

“I want to win every match for my country, with my batting and my bowling. I want to contribute as an all-rounder for my team,” she said.

Inspired by the famous Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry, Aliya said she wants to become like her. “Look how Ellyse Perry has played for Australia, I want to do similar things for my country,” she added.

The Rawalpindi born cricketer has represented Pakistan’s national women side in 27 ODIs and 42 T20Is.

Aliya is currently playing in the National women T20 tournament in Rawalpindi, leading PCB Blasters’ side. “It is good to be back on cricket field,” she said after playing her first game since March 2020.

“The time away from Cricket was frustrating for me; it would have been frustrating for any athlete to stay away from sports. So, I am happy and glad that we are able to play cricket once again,” she added.

The right-handed batsman appreciated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s efforts in managing and organizing cricket during the pandemic. She also praised the board for naming youngsters as captains in all three domestic sides participating in the event saying that it will empower the young players.

“It’s a good step; it won’t only help them prepare leaders for future but will also make players mentally stronger. As captain, players have additional responsibilities on their shoulders and whenever you’re given responsibilities, you get to learn new things,” she concluded.

